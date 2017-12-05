'Chook' Fowler sentencing over pub robbery delayed

FORMER NRL player Anthony "Chook" Fowler won't be sentenced for his role in an armed robbery at a Goodna Hotel more than two years ago until next year.

The 43-year-old's matter was mentioned briefly in Ipswich District Court this morning where it was adjourned for sentencing on March 19 next year.

He pleaded guilty on July 27 to one count each of armed robbery in company, serious assault and enter premises with intent.

His co-accused, Dylan Mark Stewart, 34, will be sentenced for his role in the March 19 robbery on Thursday.

Stewart pleaded guilty on July 31 to one count each of enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, serious assault and robbery in company.