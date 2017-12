Anthony Fowler is preparing for a Queensland heavyweight title boxing match.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Anthony Stewart 'Chook' Fowler will spend the night in custody after he was charged with stalking and fraud charges.

The 40-year-old's matter was mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning and adjourned to be re-mentioned tomorrow morning.

Fowler is charged with one two counts of stalking and one count each of fraud, obtaining or dealing with another person's identification and dishonestly gaining benefit.

He was not granted bail on Wednesday.