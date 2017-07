Former NRL player Anthony "Chook" Fowler has pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of a Goodna Hotel where he once worked.

Fowler, 43, on Thursday pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in company, one count of serious assault and one count of enter premises with intent.

Ipswich District Court heard the charges related to the robbery of Falvey's Cecil Hotel on March 19, 2015.

Fowler was allowed bail with a sentence date to be set.