Choirs unite for Civic Centre showcase spectacle

ON SONG: The five Cambrian choirs - Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir, Cambrian Youth Choir, Junior Cambrian Choir, Cambrian Show Choir and Coro Concorde on Sunday, March 18, at 2pm David Nielsen

MUSIC-lovers will be in for a rare treat later this month when all five Cambrian choirs combine for the first time at their annual showcase at the Civic Centre.

The choirs started rehearsals for the concert in late January to ensure audiences can enjoy an afternoon of award-winning choral music.

Styles will vary, with musical theatre, madrigals, and sacred and choral adaptations of popular music.

President Warren Haag said he was proud to be part of an award-winning organisation, but the ultimate win would be seeing the way the Cambrian family support each other.

"The friendship and camaraderie that comes from singing in a choir is priceless and something that connects young and older members alike,” Mr Haag said.

"It's wonderful to have all five choirs take to the Civic Centre stage. As president, I would be thrilled to offer them a full house to perform to.”

The showcase is an opportunity for the choirs to perform in front of an audience before presenting at the Queensland Eisteddfod on the Easter long weekend. The Queensland Eisteddfod, celebrating its 125th year in 2018, will be hosted by Ipswich City.

Early bird tickets are available prior to the performance date. Tickets are adults $25, concessions $20, children $15, on the door.

Log on to www.ipswichciviccentre. com.au or phone 38106100 for more details.