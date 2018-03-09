Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON SONG: The five Cambrian choirs - Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir, Cambrian Youth Choir, Junior Cambrian Choir, Cambrian Show Choir and Coro Concorde on Sunday, March 18, at 2pm
ON SONG: The five Cambrian choirs - Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir, Cambrian Youth Choir, Junior Cambrian Choir, Cambrian Show Choir and Coro Concorde on Sunday, March 18, at 2pm David Nielsen
Entertainment

Choirs unite for Civic Centre showcase spectacle

9th Mar 2018 10:00 AM

MUSIC-lovers will be in for a rare treat later this month when all five Cambrian choirs combine for the first time at their annual showcase at the Civic Centre.

The choirs started rehearsals for the concert in late January to ensure audiences can enjoy an afternoon of award-winning choral music.

Styles will vary, with musical theatre, madrigals, and sacred and choral adaptations of popular music.

President Warren Haag said he was proud to be part of an award-winning organisation, but the ultimate win would be seeing the way the Cambrian family support each other.

"The friendship and camaraderie that comes from singing in a choir is priceless and something that connects young and older members alike,” Mr Haag said.

"It's wonderful to have all five choirs take to the Civic Centre stage. As president, I would be thrilled to offer them a full house to perform to.”

Join the five Cambrian choirs - Blackstone-Ipswich Cambrian Choir, Cambrian Youth Choir, Junior Cambrian Choir, Cambrian Show Choir and Coro Concorde - on Sunday, March 18, at 2pm.

The showcase is an opportunity for the choirs to perform in front of an audience before presenting at the Queensland Eisteddfod on the Easter long weekend. The Queensland Eisteddfod, celebrating its 125th year in 2018, will be hosted by Ipswich City.

Early bird tickets are available prior to the performance date. Tickets are adults $25, concessions $20, children $15, on the door.

Log on to www.ipswichciviccentre. com.au or phone 38106100 for more details.

cambrian choir choirs choral music whatson
Ipswich Advertiser
Motorfest brings high-octane thrills to Gatton

Motorfest brings high-octane thrills to Gatton

News Thousands are expected to attend Gatton Motorfest to watch world-class drivers perform thrilling displays

HEAVY: Bundamba firies get an equipment boost

HEAVY: Bundamba firies get an equipment boost

News Keys to the $875,000 truck were handed over after the ceremony

  • 9th Mar 2018 11:34 AM
Jets reject tablets to make buzzing start in PNG

Jets reject tablets to make buzzing start in PNG

Rugby League Co-coach confident Ipswich can make successful start

  • 9th Mar 2018 11:30 AM
'Hi. This is the Premier calling': Public meeting invite

'Hi. This is the Premier calling': Public meeting invite

News LISTEN: Last night around 6.30pm residents began receiving calls

Local Partners