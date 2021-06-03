Choir unites through song

The Brisbane Pride Choir is coming to Ipswich this month.

Get ready for an afternoon of good music and entertainment; Queensland’s only LGBTQIA+ choir is performing in Ipswich just in time for Pride Month.

The Brisbane Pride Choir is a group dedicated to bringing those in the LGBTQIA+ community and allies together with music.

With June being Pride Month, the choir is gearing up to perform all over Queensland, and have chosen Ipswich as the venue for June 27.

Brisbane Pride Choir president Kelly Houston said the choir is a place for anyone within the LGBTQIA+ community to come together in a friendly space.

“We accept people as members from every walk of life and we’re all about being a safe space,” Ms Houston said.

“A lot of people in our community have been marginalised and really struggled over the years.

“Coming together in a choir like this and other spaces is really all about connecting and bringing people together.

“Some people have been turned away by family, so it’s important for people to find a new family and a sense of belonging.”

The concert will feature a broad mix of songs, including those written by members for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We’ve got a mix of songs, some modern songs, one of the songs we’re doing is Beds are Burning by Midnight Oil,” Ms Houston said.

“We chose that song because we actually chose to do it last year with the bushfires, and we were planning on doing a fundraising concert, but then COVID happened.

“We have a guest host, Candy Surprise, who is a popular drag performer.”

Ms Houston said the choir wanted to get involved and connect with organisations that aim to help those within the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We want to be able to tell out community that these organisations exist as they’re often behind the scenes and can be hard to find for those that need them,” she said.

The choir will be performing at Banshees Bar and Art Space on Brisbane Street on June 27 at 3pm.

Tickets are available here: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=752502&