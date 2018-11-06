Menu
HIGH PITCH: Safia Stemp Yacoubi will perform as part of the Voices of Biralee choir at Villers-Bretonneux. Contributed
Community

Choir girl's vital role at Villers-Bretonneux commemoration

Hayden Johnson
by
6th Nov 2018 12:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE hauntingly beautiful voice of an Ipswich student will ring through the cold French air this weekend at perhaps the most significant military commemoration in a generation.

Collingwood Park woman Safia Stemp Yacoubi is one of the youngest singers in the Voices of Birralee Armistice Centenary Choir.

She and about two dozen others will perform at the Australian National Memorial, Villers-Bretonneux, France this weekend.

The service will mark a centenary since the armistice ending the First World War.

Ms Stemp Yacoubi, who was humbled to be selected for the choir tour, will think of her own family's sacrifice during the First World War.

Her three uncles, Albert, Jack and Charles Heirdsfeild fought on the Western Front and in the Battle of Pozieres.

Charles was wounded in action by mustard gas in August, 1918 and was admitted to hospital in England.

He returned to France on November 3, just days before the Armistice.

While all three returned home, Ms Stemp Yacoubi learnt about the effects of war on families.

"I signed up for this trip to honour the memory of my great great great uncles who fought all across Europe and to feel a sense of closeness with them and to try and understand what they experienced and the sacrifices they made," she said.

"I believe it is important to see how others lived and died and to appreciate their sacrifice so that we might live as we do today.

"I also signed up for this trip as the timing allowed for me to share this opportunity not only with my sister - another touring choir member- but also with my mother and my grandfather, who, in his early years remembers visiting and the fond memories of time spent with my great great great uncle Charlie."

The Villers-Bretonneux service featuring the Voices of Birralee choir will be broadcast about 9.40pm on Sunday on the ABC.

armistice choir first world war remembrance day 2018 voices of birralee
Ipswich Queensland Times

