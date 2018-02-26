Chocolate, donations added to council register of interest

A MAJORITY of councillors have updated their register of interests to include sporting tickets, membership and electoral donations made almost two years ago.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli, Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt and councillors Cheryl Bromage, David Martin, David Pahlke, Charlie Pisasale, Kylie Stoneman and Paul Tully updated their register this month.

Cr Antonilli registered an annual pass from Supercars, four tickets to comedian Anh Do's show at the Ipswich Civic Centre, a Brisbane Bullets jersey and artwork from the Mayor of Nerima.

He also became a member of the Ipswich Dog Obedience Club and the hockey association.

"Hospitality can soon add up to the threshold of reporting requirements, therefore, I take a conservative approach and report those that have a probable large value associated with it," he said.

"Regarding community clubs and organisations, I'm required to list my association with those groups, be it member or patron."

Cr Wendt said the addition of a donation by Plencove was duplicating an entry made to the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

He said the donation was received two years ago and was not required to be added.

"The advice provided to me was I didn't have to include it because I wasn't elected when I received it," he said.

"I felt for the sake of completeness I would add it to the register."

Plencove also donated $15,000 to Cr Antoniolli's mayoral by-election campaign.

Crs Bromage, Martin and Pisasale declared a 2018 season pass to Willowbank Raceway.

Cr Pahlke submitted his Electoral Commission Queensland disclosure return for addition to his own register.

It showed Cr Pahlke received $22,500 in donations in March 2016.

Cr Pisasale disclosed a $1500 cheque from the Springfield Land Corporation, for election expenses in 2016.

A box of chocolates from the Ipswich Stamp Club and a ton of shortbread from the beekeepers' association was lodged by Cr Stoneman.

Despite not being required to do so, Cr Tully lodged accommodation at Rydges South Park and Dusit Thani Hotel. on his register.

The accommodation was presented in his official capacity as a councillor.