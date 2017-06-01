Chocolate and chips too popular in lunch boxes

DID you have breakfast this morning? And what are you packing in the kids' school lunches?

Chocolate and chips are the second and third most addictive foods respectively, yet apples and bananas were considered some of the least addictive despite their natural sugars, a study from the University of Michigan found.

While food addiction is increasing among young people, so is the habit of avoiding regular meals like breakfast or lunch.

Skipping meals and unhealthy eating can do more than leave kids feeling hungry or fatigued, it can be damaging to productivity.

According to dieticians, people who do not have breakfast, or have junk foods for breakfast, will be unable to focus for at least two hours after waking up.

While two hours doesn't sound like much, for children it can be equal to missing out on a whole school term, if the habit lasts for one year.

Diet is also not a short-term habit, often lasting into adulthood if healthy behaviours are not encouraged during teenage years.

This can lead to a less successful social and work life in the future, as many jobs require concentration and teamwork.

Cereal For Coffee founder Phillip Sargeson started a charity that supplies breakfasts to schools, and receives donations from contributing cafes.

Mr Sargeson started the charity after his wife saw many of her students eating chocolates and chips for lunch.

"Day in, day out, my wife would see kids turning up with tim-tams and chips, just junk food they would probably have to share amongst their brothers and sisters,"

"There was no healthy food like fruit that they could eat, how could this be happening in a first-world country like Australia?" he said.

One in five kids in Australia go to school without breakfast, resulting in lack of concentration and stunted social skills.

Skipping meals is often a side effect of eating disorders, depression/anxiety, irregular sleeping patterns, or being time-poor.

Mr Sargeson also noted that unhealthy eating is not exclusively an issue restricted to poor people.

"The issue isn't about if kids are rich or poor, both are just as likely to go to school hungry depending on their situation at home,"

"You could have a nice house, with two or three cars, but that doesn't mean you aren't doing it tough."

Simple meals like cereals and toast are useful for busy families, as kids can easily prepare the meals themselves while parents prepare for work.

But bananas and breakfast bars are good for kids who eat on the way to school, as they can be held and are still full of nutrients to last until lunch.