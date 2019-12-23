Chiselled football star is built like Hulk

With a devastating blend of power and speed, Adama Traore’s bodybuilder-like physique has turned heads after a revealing photo emerged.

Football fans have been left stunned by Wolverhampton star Adama Traore.

And it's not for his brilliant dribbling or rapid pace - but for the size of his biceps.

Wolves secured a late win away at Norwich on the weekend thanks to Raul Jimenez's 16th goal of the season and after the final whistle Traore, who has been in fine form this season, celebrated with a bicep flex, The Sun reports.

With his top off wearing just a GPS tracker vest, the Spanish winger showed off his incredibly ripped rig - a sight which any bodybuilder would be proud of.

Football journalist Joe Crann was among those in awe of Traore's muscles, tweeting: "Adam Traore IS the bicep emoji. What. A. Unit."

English football presenter Jeff Stelling said on air over the weekend Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo had helped mould the perfect athlete with speed, strength and skill as he possesses traits of boxing superstar Anthony Joshua, Olympic legend Usain Bolt and football great Didier Drogba.

"How has Nuno managed to turn Adama Traore into a blend of Usain Bolt, Anthony Joshua and Didier Drogba?" Stelling said.

Remarkably, Traore only boasts a physicality rating of 75 out of 100 in the latest edition of popular football video game FIFA - a number that's likely to increase when the next game is released, you'd think.

Writing for Dream Team, Nick Elliott said on the weekend "superhero" Traore is on a different level to everyone else he shares the pitch with, also recognising there's far more subtlety to the winger's game than just his imposing physique.

"A hulking figure of phenomenal speed with the comically muscular thighs of a WWE wrestler, he swats aside defenders the way Superman dispatches Lex Luthor's henchmen," Elliott wrote.

"When Traore travels from his half to the opponent's box - embarrassing three players en route - he looks like an overpowered PlayStation character."

Amazingly, 18 players have received yellow cards for fouling Traore this season. No other player has induced that amount of bookings in this Premier League campaign.

Traore has scored three goals this season and his brilliant form is a major reason why Wolves are sitting pretty in sixth place.

Wolverhampton certainly acknowledges one of Traore's biggest attributes is his strength and the club posted a video on its official YouTube channel a couple of days ago titled "Is anyone stronger than Adama Traore?"

The answer was a resounding "no" as Traore outlasted three teammates in a challenge where they had to hold a beer glass out in front of them just above a table with a straight arm for as long as possible.

The Spaniard started his professional career with Barcelona before moving to England and representing Aston Villa and Middlesbrough ahead of his switch to Wolves in 2018.

