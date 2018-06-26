Chippie turns $81 bill into $600 fine

WITH no money in his pocket, no job, and no driver's licence, a carpenter drove away from a Springfield Lakes servo owing $81.49 for the fuel.

But the unpaid fuel bill will now cost chippie Travis Connor Long a $600 fine and an order to pay the bill.

Long, 30, who moved to the Ipswich area from Hervey Bay, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to unauthorised dealing with shop goods at Woolworths Caltex on April 23; driving when unlicensed at Springfield Lakes; and driving at Ipswich on May 1 when an unlicensed driver.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said Long at 2pm pumped $81.49 fuel and simply drove off.

The car was registered to him, Long telling police he had no money to pay. He was also a disqualified driver as he did not renew his licence after a 2017 disqualification.

"I'm a carpenter. I lost my job and have no income. My mother is supporting me," Long told magistrate David Shepherd.

Mr Shepherd convicted and fined Long $600 and disqualified his licence for two months.

He was ordered to pay the fuel bill.