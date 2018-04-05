Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic wine glasses clinking over rural sunset.
Generic wine glasses clinking over rural sunset. Contributed
News

Chinese thirst for Australian wine has tripled

Andrea Davy
by
5th Apr 2018 1:56 PM

THE Chinese can't get enough of Aussie wine.

That's the finding from a Colliers International report that indicated Chinese thirst for Australian wine has tripled since 2013/14, with the total value of wine exports expected to reach $595 million in 2016/17.

China continues to be the key growth market for wine exports, after the more established markets in the US and UK which are still the largest importers of Australian wine.

Colliers International Rural and Agribusiness Research and Forecast Report (March 2018) shows wine is Australia's fourth-largest agricultural commodity with a total export value of $2.64 billion, and a significant 12 per cent increase on last year.

The increased profitability of citrus enterprises, coupled with the lack of buying opportunities for purchasers has spiked demand for mature citrus orchards, with some notable transactions showing nearly 100 per cent increase in values in less than three years.

Colliers International Head of Rural and Agribusiness Rawdon Briggs and National Director Transaction Services Tim Altschwager agreed there was a "strong appetite for investment in Australian agriculture from farmers and agribusinesses, as well as investors”.

"We haven't seen this level of activity in 10 years - some properties have seen nearly 100 inquries in recent weeks,” Mr Briggs said.

china colliers international wine and food wine exports
Investigators on the ground as Inland Rail takes next step

Investigators on the ground as Inland Rail takes next step

Environment Geotechnical investigations, flooding, noise, air quality and vibration among studies

Commuters packed into trains on Ipswich line: Reports

Commuters packed into trains on Ipswich line: Reports

News Ipswich trains 'overloaded' in Common Games transport shake up

Station's slow repairs force woman to carry walker up stairs

Station's slow repairs force woman to carry walker up stairs

News Station's elevator has been broken since December

Future of Ipswich events still uncertain

Future of Ipswich events still uncertain

Politics Organisation tasked with delivering major events yet to be decided

Local Partners