WATCH THE VIDEO: Chinese students attack caught on camera

Shocking video shows a gang allegedly attacking Chinese students in the centre of one of Australia’s most multicultural cities.

Victorian police are on the hunt for two white women believed to be part of a gang that allegedly attacked a pair of Chinese students in Melbourne earlier this week.

The two University of Melbourne students were walking on Elizabeth St around 5.30pm on Wednesday when they were allegedly bashed and robbed.

The women were reportedly verbally abused and told to "go back to China", before two other women allegedly punched and kicked them, dragging one to the ground.

A man at the scene but not involved in the attack allegedly stole one of the victim's wireless headphones as well.

The pair were left with minor physical injuries.

The alleged attack was captured on video and shared on social media.

The attack was captured on video and uploaded to social media, where it was shared by Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp as she condemned the attack.

"I am appalled by the disgraceful attack on two young students this week in the CBD," Ms Capp said on her personal Twitter account.

"The violence displayed is completely unacceptable. It does not reflect the values that Melburnians stand for or the behaviour we expect in our city," she added.

"Melbourne is a caring and inclusive city that welcomes people from all over the world to live and study here. Our diversity is one of the great strengths of our community and violence, abuse or harassment will not be tolerated."

She said during the coronavirus pandemic people needed to stick together and help those around them.

The person who filmed the video alleged the group had been following the victims and verbally abusing them for some time.

Two women police want to speak to over the alleged attack.

Detectives want to speak to two women over the incident; both described as caucasian and aged around 20.

The male is described as caucasian in appearance, with a solid build and approximately 175cm tall. He was wearing a black puffer jacket and black backpack.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

