Phone explodes in man’s face in store

iPhone battery explodes after man bites it.
by Nicholas Whigham

A CHINESE shopper has found out the hard way it's probably not a good idea to bite into a smartphone.

Footage captured by a department store security camera and posted to Chinese video sharing site miaopai.com, shows the moment a phone blew up in a man's face as he inexplicably tried to bite it.

According to Taiwan News, the video (which can be seen above) was viewed more than 4.5 million times after it was shared on the site.

It is unclear as to why the man bites into the phone, but just as he does the apparent rupture to the battery appears to cause the device to explode, momentarily engulfing him and a female partner in flames.

Both the man and woman were momentarily engulfed in flames.
Unconfirmed reports state the device was an iPhone. But while Apple has had to contend with a handful of reports about exploding iPhones in recent years, its major rival Samsung has endured the biggest problem with exploding batteries which forced the South Korean company to recall more than 2.5 million phones in 2016.

