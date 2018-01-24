Chinese language classes added to Prep curriculum

THEY'RE only five years old but these children are already learning to greet their class mates with a friendly "ni hao".

The Ipswich Junior Grammar School Prep students had their first introduction to school this week where a contemporary Chinese and technology-based learning program is a welcome addition to ordinary class work.

Prep students who started this year are only the second cohort of five-year-olds who will be taught Chinese language and culture at the school.

Ipswich Junior Grammar School head Nicolee Eiby said the Chinese program was introduced to Preps through to Year 4 students in 2017 and from this year, had been extended to Year 5.

"They are learning through dance, music, song." Ms Eiby said.

Ipswich Junior Grammar School prep students Ania Khera, Stephanie Bell and Angus Brown check out a robot at school. Rob Williams

"We've had some real-time exchange with other classes in China so the children have been engaging with other children in China which is pretty extraordinary.

"We sing songs, ask questions and that has been really successful.

"The key is making it purposeful.

"For the children to engage in learning and invest themselves and be interested, they have to see that there is a real-life purpose.

"It really breaks down cultural barriers."

Ms Eiby said Chinese was added to the school's language curriculum as a pathway into Asian cultures and markets.

"In introducing Chinese, we are also enabling and promoting that our students learn a language that allows them to communicate with other students but it's also the language of the Asian world," she said.

"If you know Mandarin, then you are very set up for success.

"We have a lot of boarders from China and study tour groups that come throughout the year.

"We know by starting a language early, we are opening those neural pathways much earlier."

Ms Eiby said the Chinese and music programs were taught back-to-back in short, frequent classes throughout the week which is a method proven to help children learn.

"We know learning a language and learning music is like companion planting in the garden.

"Teaching them together enhances those learning opportunities," she said.

Staying smart with artificial intelligence and the classroom of the future

IT'S the 21st century classroom filled with students capable of teleporting, coding and artificial intelligence.

In the Ipswich Junior Grammar School classroom, white boards are replaced with green screens, drones are the crayon of choice and robots scoot around on the floor alongside the children.

It's part of a future-focused Bright Sparks Workshop where students get hands-on in their E-STEAM (entrepreneurship, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) learning.

Digital innovation head Luke Wild said the children were making the most of the opportunities in the 21st century classroom.

"They're asking questions and they are wanting solutions. Our big focus is on team work and developing those 21st-century skills like creativity and critical thinking," he said.

"They're ready for the jobs they are going to step into in 15 years' time and they can think independently.

"The students know if they have a new idea, we have the potential to develop it into something. You see on the news and YouTube all the time of six-year-old millionaires and these kids have that potential.

"All it takes is one idea and having the skills to develop it, so that's what we're doing."