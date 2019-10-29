Menu
Film star Yunxiang Gao and producer Jing Wang face rape charges.
Crime

Alleged rape victim begged Chinese actor to stop, court told

by Luke Costin
29th Oct 2019 7:36 PM

A woman repeatedly said "no" as she was raped in a luxury hotel room by a popular Chinese actor and a producer from his show, a jury has been told.

Film and TV star Yunxiang Gao and Chinese producer Jing Wang, both 37, have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of rape and indecent assault at Sydney's Shangri-La Hotel in March 2018.

Wang is also charged with two additional counts of rape and two additional counts of attempted rape.

Actor Yunxiang Gao pictured at the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
In his opening address on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Sean Hughes said he expected a NSW District Court jury would hear the complainant say she was raped the night of the wrap party for a TV series the trio had worked on.

She's expected to tell the jury she agreed to go back to Wang's hotel room to socialise with others but no one else was there, Mr Hughes said.

Wang then allegedly tried to kiss her.

"She raised her hands and said no, no, no," Mr Hughes told the jury.

Yunxiang Gao is accused of sexually assaulting a woman multiple times at the luxury Shangri-La hotel in Sydney last year. Picture: VCG/Getty Images
The jury is expected to hear Gao entered the room shortly thereafter, spoke briefly to the woman and pushed her onto the bed, Mr Hughes said.

After getting herself off the bed, the woman is expected to say she was grabbed by Gao, who placed her on his lap, undressed her and kissed her.

Mr Hughes said the jury would hear she told Gao: "Don't do that, I want to go home."

The two men proceeded to rape her orally and vaginally despite her repeated vocal objections.

"The complainant said 'no, I want to go' and the like," Mr Hughes said.

"The accused must have known and been in no doubt that what they doing was without her consent."

The trial continues.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support  call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or  MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

court crime jing wang rape violence yunxiang gao

