China's concerning message to Australia

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

There is a famous Chinese saying: "May you live in interesting times".

News just to hand, the federal government banning a deal between Victoria and China.

The mouse fights back. It seems that Australia hasn't got China's clear message.

Australia was first in line to call out China in respect to Covid-19.

China lost face over that one and they are making Australia suffer.

It seems that the only big export that China needs from us is our iron ore.

China wants us to loosen our ties with America as they flex their muscles in the South China Sea.

My advice is, after you have read, "Silent Invasion", try "Destined for war" by Graham Allison.

It focuses on super powers' interaction from 500 BC according to the thesis of Thucydides.

He was a historian who analyzed the war between Athens and Sparta.

Allison argues that the USA is the declining power and China the emergent super power, slowly but surely setting up the scenario for global domination.

Vietnam, Philippines, Japan and South Korea are all allies of the USA, but are the minnows.

China has reclaimed more than 2,900 acres of land in the South China Sea.

China has built ports, lighthouses, air strips, radar facilities, all of which expand the reach of its ships and military aircraft and allows Beijing to blanket the region with radar and surveillance assets.

China is militarising. America will increasingly find its lines of military assets weakening and unsustainable.

With Taiwan surrounded Allison asks the question by what means will China invade?

This will be the litmus test, but how long will it be before the USA retreats nearer to its soil like a wounded beast?

Hong Kong should be a warning.

China will play the waiting game.

China is moving inexorably to its historical arrogant best.

It has a compliant population which has been "taught" from an early age that there has been 100 years of humiliation and now is the opportune time to assert themselves and reestablish the power of the emporors of the middle kingdom.

It is self-evident that a civilization of many millennia has advantages over one with a history of less than a few hundred years.

China is sending a clear message to Australia. Stay out of the South China Sea and cut ties with America, or else.

David Harris