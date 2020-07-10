China is flexing its muscle and it's scary

Chinese President Xi Jinping raises his hand to show approval of a work report during the closing ceremony for the 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The ruling Communist Party on Tuesday formally lifted Xi Jinping's status to China's most powerful ruler in decades, setting the stage for the authoritarian leader to tighten his grip over the country while pursuing an increasingly muscular foreign policy and military expansion. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping raises his hand to show approval of a work report during the closing ceremony for the 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The ruling Communist Party on Tuesday formally lifted Xi Jinping's status to China's most powerful ruler in decades, setting the stage for the authoritarian leader to tighten his grip over the country while pursuing an increasingly muscular foreign policy and military expansion. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Ng Han Guan

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It is said that in the end China wants to be the only superpower and to dictate to the rest of us.

Twenty-three million against 1.3 billion.

China is our main trading partner and is showing its displeasure concerning investigation of COVID-19.

Now Australia has followed England, offering people from Hong Kong sanctuary here in Australia and we are talking big numbers .

It amazes me the way the government seems to have a death wish.

The diplomatic spat is escalating. Morison talks about upping the defence budget, clearly aimed at China.

I like Morrison's reference to human rights. China of course denies all this and responds with the familiar warning about meddling in its affairs.

One nation, two systems is now in danger as China takes back Hong Kong.

Because their takeover is being watched there hasn't been shots fired, China will just take a little longer to "lock up" Hong Kong.

The new "law" referring to security, is window dressing and fooling nobody.

They have taken over a massive building which is now an attempt to legitimise Beijing's crushing the democracy movement.

They will be wiped out. An extraordinary figure of 1 million are looking for refuge.

There have been many references likening this to the Nazis.

How appalling to see any books in any way supportive of the democracy movement removed from libraries.

This is the way Beijing acts, and it really tries to change and rewrite history.

Don't mention Tibet, the Wegers, Taiwan, or Tienanmen Square. Beijing is obliterating history.

Remember the one main aim of this dictatorship is to stay in power.

They are now flexing their muscles on their way to a far more dangerous economic imperialism. No country is safe. China is on the march without any qualms and we have a front row seat.

David Harris