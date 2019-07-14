Menu
Brisbane residents can expect temperatures to dip to between 7 and 9C for the rest of the week. Picture: File.
Weather

Chilly start the shape of things to come

by Thomas Morgan
14th Jul 2019 11:32 AM
SUNNY days but freezing mornings are expected to persist across Queensland for the coming week, after a frosty start today.

Temperatures dipped below zero inland, with the border town of Texas recording -3.6C, the coldest temperature statewide.

Within the southeast, Warwick recorded a low of -1.9C and Amberley a frosty -0.5C.

Brisbane (9.3C) and the Gold Coast (5.8C) recorded their coldest temperatures just before 7am.

The River City is expected to reach a top of 19C today, with sunny conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jess Gardner said the cool temperatures were caused by clear skies following an earlier weather system.

"We had a trough passing through with very cold and dry air behind it," Ms Gardner said.

"The lack of moisture and cloud cover means the temperatures can cool a lot further than they would otherwise."

Forecasters expect the weather system to linger over the southeast for the time being, bringing sunny days and cold nights.

"It's very stable," Ms Gardner said.

"(It will be) a very similar condition for the rest of the week."

She said there had been no reports of frost around the state, however cold conditions would've likely caused it in some areas.

On the waters, conditions were expected to be relatively calm in the southeast.

Ms Gardiner however warned boaties and swimmers to be cautious further north, with a fairly strong southerly swell expected overnight Monday anywhere north of Capricornia.

"Further north, we have some strong wind warnings out for basically anywhere north of Capricornia waters."

