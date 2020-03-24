Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chilean filmmaker Constanza (Kuki) Escudero, 26, was allegedly stabbed in a Cairns backpackers hostel.
Chilean filmmaker Constanza (Kuki) Escudero, 26, was allegedly stabbed in a Cairns backpackers hostel.
News

Chilean backpacker stabbing case set to go to trial

by Grace Mason
24th Mar 2020 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROSECUTORS have rejected a submission to reduce a charge against a man accused of trying to kill a Chilean backpacker at a Cairns hostel.

Northern Territory man Raynard Gregory Moodoonuthi, 36, is accused of stabbing 26-year-old tourist Constanza "Kuki" Escudero in the neck at a Bunda St hostel in August last year, leaving her millimetres from death.

She was just days into a dream Australian holiday.

Defence barrister Tim Graw told the court last month he had made a submission to the Department of Public Prosecutions to have the charge dropped from attempted murder to grievous bodily harm in exchange for a guilty plea.

The Cairns Supreme Court heard yesterday the DPP had rejected that offer and the matter would proceed to trial.

Mr Graw said given the "current circumstances" with the impact of the coronavirus on court proceedings, it would be difficult to set a trial date at the moment.

Crown prosecutor Eddie Coker said if found guilty, they would be submitting for a lengthy prison sentence and a serious violent offender declaration.

"So he is not in any danger this year of serving too much time," he said.

Justice Jim Henry adjourned the matter for a mention on June 2.

Ms Escudero returned to Chile soon after the alleged attack and continues to undergo medical treatment.

Originally published as Chilean backpacker stabbing case set to go to trial

More Stories

attempted murder backpacker case chile trial

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driving positive change during unprecedented times

        premium_icon Driving positive change during unprecedented times

        Community Now is not the time to be thinking about yourself but for those who are most in need, according to one good Samaritan.

        In-laws attacked in ‘out of character’ assault

        premium_icon In-laws attacked in ‘out of character’ assault

        News He grabbed his mother-in-law’s arm, and threw her to the ground.

        • 24th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
        Cop rescues lost baby koala stranded on the road

        premium_icon Cop rescues lost baby koala stranded on the road

        News The koala was shivering, so this cop wrapped it in a jacket and called for help.

        • 24th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
        Business postpones grand opening over coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Business postpones grand opening over coronavirus fears

        News The business was due to open at one of Ipswich’s busiest shopping hubs