Children's books among Barnaby Joyce expense claims

Barnaby Joyce during Question Time in the House of Representatives in Parliament House Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage

BARNABY Joyce charged taxpayers $253 for a series of children's books in December including J.K Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The former Deputy Prime Minister also claimed $1591 in flights for family travel in October 2017 but no family travel costs in December after he won the New England by-election and returned to Parliament.

Mr Joyce's expense claims are currently being investigated by the Independent Parliamentary Authority after his affair with former staffer Vikki Campion was revealed by The Daily Telegraph on February 7.

The couple are now living together and are expecting a child in mid-April.

In the latest IPEA reports on all federal politicians entitlements for October to December 2017, released today, it was revealed Mr Joyce claimed the purchases of a series of children's books in December.

Barnaby Joyce during a press conference in Armidale where he resigned from the leadership of the Nationals Party. Picture: AAP/Marlon Dalton

He claimed Ripley's Believe It or Not 2018, NoMax!, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Anh Do WeirDo 9: Spooky Weird! as well as Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travelist,

Victory at Villers-Bretonneux and Sheep Farming for Meat & Wool.

In October, he also claimed Guinness World Records 2018 and Top 10 of Everything 2018.

He claimed $1591.24 for family members travel in October, which is allowed under entitlement rules.

The public disclosures show there was one flight on October 11 for $361.12, two flights on October 13 for $723.60 and two flights on October 15 for $506.52.

The document does not show which family member travelled to see him in Canberra.

Mr Joyce's family did not appear with him during the New England by election a month later and he confirmed he had separated with his wife in a speech in Parliament in December.

Separately, Mr Joyce claimed travel allowance for 18 nights in Canberra himself, including 11 nights across September, October and December when Parliament wasn't sitting.

That's in addition to the 50 nights Mr Joyce had claimed for time spent in Canberra when Parliament wasn't sitting from January 1 to September 30, bringing the total claims for non-sitting days spent in Canberra to $19,825.

Joyce and partner Vikki Campion at Palm Cove, Queensland in December.

In the latest disclosure, Mr Joyce claimed travel allowance for time spent in Canberra outside sitting weeks for one Parliamentary Political Party Meeting on September 9, and for "official business" as Deputy Prime Minister.

Ms Campion, who Mr Joyce publicly acknowledged this month was now his partner, lived in Canberra throughout 2017.

Mr Joyce's office told Fairfax Media after his 50 nights spent in Canberra outside sitting weeks were revealed that: "It should be expected that the Deputy Prime Minister would use the Canberra office more frequently than those ministers who have capital city bases."

However, Mr Joyce has two offices in his electorate: one in Armidale and one in Tenterfield.

Mr Joyce has claimed he was not in a relationship with Ms Campion while she worked for him or for Nationals senator Matt Canavan in July.

He only publicly acknowledged the couple were in a relationship on February 12 after there was scrutiny of Ms Campion's highly-paid roles in two fellow Nationals MPs offices.

Mr Joyce did not claim any car costs for December, when he took a 3000km roadtrip with Ms Campion in Queensland.

The former Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader, who officially stepped down on Monday and was replaced by Michael McCormack, told reporters yesterday he was confident the IPEA investigation would not find any misuse of taxpayer funds.