Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

School strike for climate
Letters to the Editor

'Children used for political agenda' in protests

1st Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHILDREN being used for a political agenda.

Have we lost the plot by supporting children protesting instead of going to school, to put it bluntly why would anyone support truancy?

Have the State Government lost the plot also?

Isn't attending classes by going to school legal anymore?

This just promotes legalised sanctioned truancy flies in face of Department of Education legal requirements and responsibilities.

Shame, shame, shame.

ROB BERRY, Toowoomba

climate change strike letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Changing face of our healthcare system with expected boom

    premium_icon Changing face of our healthcare system with expected boom

    News In 2019, the Ipswich region was home to 366,000 people but that number will soar to 534,000 by 2030.

    Odour busters issue penalty notices after investigation

    premium_icon Odour busters issue penalty notices after investigation

    News 'People are rightly fed up with these odours and want them to stop.'

    Where 2000 Ipswich jobs will be coming from

    premium_icon Where 2000 Ipswich jobs will be coming from

    Business Ipswich ranking in the top for jobs growth in south-east Queensland.

    • 1st Apr 2019 6:43 AM