The type of eyeliner that made the children sick. Picture: Supplied
Children sick after using lead eyeliner

by Luke Costin
24th Jul 2018 1:51 PM

Three Sydney children have become ill after using an imported eyeliner from Pakistan almost entirely made of lead.

The Hashmi Kohl branded product was 84 per cent lead and also contained high levels of dangerous metals including arsenic, cadmium, chromium and mercury, NSW Better Regulation Minister Matt Kean said on Tuesday.

"Some of the product packaging even specifically states that no lead is present, which is a total disgrace," Mr Kean said in a statement.

The children, from the same family, fell ill after using the Pakistan-made products.

Doctors found elevated lead levels in their blood, prompting NSW Fair Trading investigation and referral to Border Force for investigation. Businesses supplying products that disobey the mandatory standard can be punished with fines of up to $1.1 million.

The products, mostly sold in shops selling Indian and Pakistani goods, are banned for sale in the United States.

US regulators also have an import alert for all kohl eye cosmetics because they commonly have elevated lead levels and carry false labels. 

