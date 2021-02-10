Skydive victim launch $1.4m legal claims

TWO children of a popular Mission Beach mum killed in a triple skydiving tragedy have launched legal claims totalling more than $1.4m for the ongoing trauma they suffer in the wake of the horrific incident.

Mother-of-eight Kerri Pike (right), 54, along with skydiving instructors Peter Dawson, 35, and Toby Turner, 34, died after colliding mid-air while skydiving at Mission Beach in October 2017.

The jump was Mrs Pike's first and had been given to her by her family as a birthday present.

An inquest into the fatalities found Mr Turner's parachute was too small for its pack and had opened early, which caused the collision.

Kerri Pike, who died on a tandem jump, with her two youngest children and three grandchildren.



Coroner Nerida Wilson recommended sweeping changes to the "self regulating" culture in the skydiving industry.

Katrelle and Jamie Pike, 21 and 28, have launched legal action in the Cairns District Court, claiming the impact of their mother's death has gone beyond grief and become a psychological injury.

The claim has been launched against Australia Skydive, which operated as Skydive Mission Beach.

Mr Pike was medically discharged from the Australian Defence Force, while Ms Pike has been unable to work or return to her university studies since the incident.

Toby Turner, Kerri Pike and Peter Dawson were killed in a skydiving incident at Mission Beach.

Mr Pike is claiming for $750,000, while Ms Pike's claim is for just over $668,000, linked to both their past and future economic loss and medical treatment.

Their solicitor, Tanya Straguszi, from Maurice Blackburn, said compensation would "recognise the impact" of losing their mother.

"But I guarantee if they could bring their mother back (instead), they would have," she said.

Ms Straguszi said this was a "nervous shock" claim which could flow from a person's death.

"It recognises the psychological injury rather than just the grief," she said.

Australia Skydive is yet to file any documents in court and a court date is yet to be set.

Originally published as Children of Mission Beach skydive victim launch $1.4m legal claims