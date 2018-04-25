Menu
Ethan, Elin and Tavish Burgess from Boonah State School proudly marched with their school at the Anzac Day march.
Community

Children keep the Anzac spirit alive out in the Scenic Rim

Ashleigh Howarth
by
25th Apr 2018 1:08 PM

THE younger generation is ensuring the spirit of the Anzac continues to live on, with more than 100 school kids choosing to proudly walk through the streets of Boonah at the annual Anzac Day March.

Students from schools across Boonah and the surrounding Scenic Rim districts marched with their head held high to show their respects for our brave service men and women who have put on uniforms to defend our great nation.

Ethan and Tavish Burgess had been learning about Anzac Day in the classroom, and said it was important to honour our nation's heroes.

"It is important to commemorate those people who died in the war," Ethan said.

"It is also important to commemorate those countries who went to war."

His brother Tavish said every community would always remember those who went to fight for our country, but never returned home.

"The people who don't come back from war get their names on memorial walls and statues so they will never be forgotten," Tavish said.

 

Tristan Churchwood and Daniel Mitchell from Boonah State High School took part in the Anzac Day march through the streets of Boonah.
Boonah State High School captain Daniel Mitchell was proud to walk alongside his classmates and pay his respects.

"When we leave school, we will become members of the community, but it is important that we are contributing at a young age," he said.

"We need to teach and ensure that the younger generation keeps respecting and acknowledging our defence force personnel."

 

