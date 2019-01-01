Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Children injured in three car smash

by Talisa Eley
1st Jan 2019 12:53 PM

TWO children have been injured after a car ploughed into a row of parked cars in the cityâ€™s north this morning.

Police were called to the corner of Gainsborough Drive and Halifax Circuit just before 10am.

A spokeswoman said the boys, aged below 10, were passengers in the moving vehicle when it collided with two cars parked by the side of the road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said pair suffered minor injuries and were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The driver was not injured, and will undergo mandatory alcohol testing.

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency gold coast pimpama

Top Stories

    Drive behind mother's petition: I want people home safely

    premium_icon Drive behind mother's petition: I want people home safely

    Environment Spurred on after witnessing regular near misses, the Chuwar woman insisted something had to be done.

    • 1st Jan 2019 1:57 PM
    A LOOK BACK: The most chaotic three months in history

    premium_icon A LOOK BACK: The most chaotic three months in history

    Community It started with a bomb plot, recycling scrapped and mayor charged

    Man dead after losing control of bike, crashing into tree

    Man dead after losing control of bike, crashing into tree

    News Queensland Police officers are investigating the motorcycle crash.

    We found a Katie M - and here's what she said

    premium_icon We found a Katie M - and here's what she said

    Dating Troy takes over the sky to win her heart

    Local Partners