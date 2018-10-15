Children get involved as community watches McAulay recovery

GIFT: The children from Saint Francis Xavier Primary School visited Goodna Police to deliver get well cards.

GIFT: The children from Saint Francis Xavier Primary School visited Goodna Police to deliver get well cards. Contributed

CHILDREN, strangers and the Goodna community continue to rally around one of their own recovering in hospital.

Goodna Police Constable Peter McAulay was struck by a car on Brisbane Rd last month while attempting to stop an allegedly stolen car. The alleged driver has been charged with attempted murder.

Const McAulay's progress and recovery have been closely monitored by the Ipswich community and his Queensland Police colleagues.

Prep students from Saint Francis Xavier Primary School visited Goodna Police Station last week to hand-deliver homemade get well cards for the young officer.

Inside the card, the message read; "to Constable Peter. We hope you feel better soon. We are thinking of you.”

Goodna Police Sergeant Ian Stephens said the McAulay family, work colleagues and the policing family were grateful by "the on-going community support and encouragement provided to Peter”.

"The community has rallied around Peter and his family with Goodna Police having received many cards and messages of support, as well as flowers and donations,” he said.

"All of these have been delivered to Const McAulay and his family, and all were very gratefully received.

"Thanks, kids and to all of those who have shown their support.”

This month Const McAulay was moved from Princess Alexandra Hospital's Intensive Care Unit to a specialised ward.

Const McAulay is stable but still requires intensive treatment for critical injuries received at Booval last month.

Inspector Keith McDonald said the community was interested in Const McAulay's courage "in face of significant challenges”.

"It's very heartening to see the response of the public towards Peter's plight,” he said.