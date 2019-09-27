'Children are changing ideology and us fossils can't cope'

There was no shortage of colourful signs and banners at the Whitsunday Climate Strikes.

I KNOW it must be hard for the older generation to accept the youth of the world is demanding we do more in regard to the existence of life on this planet.

How dare they go to demonstrations or be allowed to address United Nations events or even contemplate they have more knowledge about climate science than us keepers of all knowledge.

We will try to do our autocratic best to keep them in their little boxes and do exactly as they are told or we will cane them and keep them detained in their school rooms.

Like most of us older folk, we see going backwards is the best way forward and that is a fallacy we ourselves crushed in the '60s through to the '80s where we took on the establishment and set up the wealth we "Silent Australians” have accumulated, not even thinking the planet was telling us it was in strife.

Now, when we are held to account, we try to play the school principal card over and over again.

Unlike the 60-80 years where we fought for workers' conditions like wages, safety, leave loadings, and the 38-40 hour week, we/I was on the streets then only to see those conditions get traded off for what is called productivity gains.

We are reaping those benefits: Industrial deaths, burnout, and mental health issues are rising because we worship only the magic dollar.

These children are changing that ideology and us fossils can't cope. They are more aware than we ever were at that age. They see their future not in an individual, monetary sense but in a global vision we never imagined.

Our only response is to refer to money and the economy - our government's obsession of a surplus is put above the needs of its own people's welfare and wellbeing.

The old technologies resonate with the older demographic as they try to stay relevant in an ever- changing world gearing itself for the fight of its life.

WAYNE OFFER

Thagoona