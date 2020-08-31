Children among injured in multi-vehicle FNQ crash

Rescue 510 arrives at Cairns Hospital after a crash at Tolga. PHOTO: Stewart McLean

UPDATE: A teenager, one of five people injured in a Tablelands crash this afternoon, has been flown to Cairns Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said another patient had been taken to Mareeba Hospital in a stable condition.

The conditions of three other people injured in the crash are not yet known.

Both the Rescue 510 and Rescue 521 helicopters were tasked to the multi-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Highway between Tolga and Rocky Creek.

EARLIER: Two rescue helicopters are on scene and paramedics are treating five people, including children, after a crash on the Tablelands.

About 3.10pm on Monday, emergency services were called after reports that two cars had crashed on the Kennedy Highway, just north of Tolga.

An ambulance spokesman said three crews were on scene.

Paramedics are treating a man and a woman both in their 40s, two primary-school aged children with abdominal injuries, and one teenager with internal injuries.





A police spokesman said five people were involved in the crash.

"There's a traffic build-up, so police on scene may also be providing traffic directions," the spokesman said.

Traffic in both directions are affected with lanes blocked.

Delays are expected and motorists should allow extra travel time.

More to come.

