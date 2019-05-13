Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eden James Kane pleaded guilty to child stealing in April for the abduction of this three-year-old girl from her house in central Queensland in 2014.
Eden James Kane pleaded guilty to child stealing in April for the abduction of this three-year-old girl from her house in central Queensland in 2014.
News

Childers kidnapper Eden James Kane begs for sentence cut

Sherele Moody
by
13th May 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who kidnapped a little girl from Childers says his jail term is excessive and it could have impacts on his mental health.

Eden James Kane pleaded guilty to child stealing in April for the abduction of a three-year-old girl from her house in central Queensland in 2014.

He held the youngster for two days, during which they watched movies and ate chocolate.

He bathed and brushed her hair and slept with the victim, but the Brisbane District Court was told the girl was not harmed sexually or physically.　

After a massive statewide hunt for the child and her abductor, the youngster was found two days later calling for her mother at a local showground.

Kane was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail but, with time served, will be due for release on parole in August.

On Monday, the Queensland Court of Appeal heard Kane's sentence should be reduced to three years as the abduction was not violent.

A reduction of the head sentence would likely result in immediate parole for the 50-year-old.

It was also argued the sentence would be particularly harsh for Kane as he has serious mental health problems.

The Court of Appeal has reserved its decision. - NewsRegional

child abduction childers court crime eden james kane
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Who are you voting for in the Federal Election 2019?

    Who are you voting for in the Federal Election 2019?

    Politics To help you get to know who you're voting for this Federal Election, the Queensland Times has put together candidate profiles for Blair.

    • 13th May 2019 1:30 PM
    Six ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

    premium_icon Six ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

    Education NAPLAN can often can be a stressful time for students

    Ipswich rail way station set for upgrades

    premium_icon Ipswich rail way station set for upgrades

    Business An Ipswich's train station will have some money spent on it.

    • 13th May 2019 1:19 PM
    Mature-aged nurse and midwife of the year recognised

    premium_icon Mature-aged nurse and midwife of the year recognised

    Health Nurses and midwives staff gathered at Ipswich Hospital to celebrate