Childcare workers to walk off job over pay dispute

The Big Walk Off campaign will see childhood educators walk off the job on March 27.

AUSTRALIA'S early childhood educators have announced they will walk off the job on March 27 to demand the government fund equal pay.

Early childhood union United Voice issued a statement earlier this month saying the Government had failed early childhood educators after the Fair Work Commission dismissed its case for equal pay.

United Voice assistant national secretary Helen Gibbons said enough was enough.

"Early educators are qualified, trusted and have a huge responsibility caring for and educating the very youngest members of our community, yet can be paid as little as $21 an hour."

Some centres are expected to be closed for the whole day and parents are being asked to keep their children at home.

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick MP said he had already spoken in Parliament about the need for better pay and wages for early childhood educators and would be supporting them on their day of action on March 27.

"In our local community there are over 7,000 families whose children are in child care. That's 7,000 families who place their trust in early childhood educators to care and teach their children, yet their pay and wages don't reflect the true value they add to our families and society," Mr Dick said.

"I've met with many early childhood educators in our community who are hard working, dedicated professionals that provide invaluable care for thousands of young children.

"It's time the Government started listening and better supporting early childhood educators."

For more information about the Keep Your Children Home Day campaign, visit http://bigwalkoff.com.au/.