Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW Police have charged a 31-year-old woman over the alleged assault of a young boy at the childcare centre she worked at in 2017.
NSW Police have charged a 31-year-old woman over the alleged assault of a young boy at the childcare centre she worked at in 2017.
Crime

Childcare worker ‘bound boy’s wrists’

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
26th Nov 2020 1:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A childcare worker who allegedly bound the wrists of a four-year-old boy with a disability in 2017 has been charged.

Leichhardt Police launched an investigation following reports the child had been allegedly assaulted by a worker at the Glebe childcare centre twice in 2017.

"Following extensive inquiries, detectives attended a home on Myra Rd in Dulwich Hill and arrested a 31-year-old woman, about 8.50am on Wednesday," a NSW police spokesperson said.

She was subsequently charged with two counts of assault school student while attending school.

She was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on December 18.

Originally published as Childcare worker 'bound boy's wrists'

More Stories

child abuse childcare crime crime nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pop up drive-in cinema coming to Ipswich neighbourhood

        Premium Content Pop up drive-in cinema coming to Ipswich neighbourhood

        News A carpark will transform into a drive-in movie theatre this weekend

        Man planned sex with children in ‘explicit detail’

        Premium Content Man planned sex with children in ‘explicit detail’

        Crime Disturbing details of a man’s efforts to procure children overseas for sex

        Ipswich upbringing lifts Barry to Hall of Fame honour

        Premium Content Ipswich upbringing lifts Barry to Hall of Fame honour

        Sport World-class achiever acknowledges another Ipswich legend. Read about city’s two...

        ‘Almighty crash’ as alleged carjacker smashes into fence

        Premium Content ‘Almighty crash’ as alleged carjacker smashes into fence

        News Witnesses have described the moment an alleged car thief crashed a stolen car