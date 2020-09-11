Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mountain Creek childcare educator Anikee Sarre appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today. Picture: Facebook
Mountain Creek childcare educator Anikee Sarre appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Childcare educator‘s downward spiral into drug use

by Kara Sonter
11th Sep 2020 7:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A trained childcare educator facing a raft of drugs and other charges has fronted Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

Anikee Doreen Judy Sarre, 25 of Mountain Creek appeared via video link from custody.

She pleaded guilty to speeding, driving without a licence and drug driving but still has another six charges yet to face.

Mountain Creek childcare educator Anikee Sarre appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today. Picture: Facebook
Mountain Creek childcare educator Anikee Sarre appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today. Picture: Facebook

The court heard she had been looking after a friend's child while the mother headed to Woodford to see her boyfriend and while she usually did not drive, had later made the decision to do her friend a favour by going to pick her up.

The court heard that despite turning to drugs in recent times, Sarre had started persuing new career opportunities by studying fitness while in custody.

She pleaded guilty to all charged and was fined $1800, and disqualified from driving for a total of 30 months.

She will also return to court on January 15 to one count each of wilful damage, possessing drug utensils or pipes and obstructing police and two counts of breaching bail.

 

 

Originally published as Childcare educator's downward spiral into drug use

More Stories

childcare crime drugs kids parenting queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenage boy on bike hit by car

        Premium Content Teenage boy on bike hit by car

        News A boy in his early teens has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car.

        How this female pilot’s story is inspiring new students

        Premium Content How this female pilot’s story is inspiring new students

        News An aviation expert hopes her research into one of Australia’s first female pilots...

        Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        Premium Content Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        News The plight of meatworkers has come to the fore in a week of highs and lows

        Suncorp to slash 550 jobs, union says

        Premium Content Suncorp to slash 550 jobs, union says

        Business Suncorp Group is about to swing the axe on up to 550 jobs: Union