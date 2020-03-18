Menu
Health authorities are trying to determine which children at a childcare centre came into contact with an educator who has tested positive for coronavirus.
Health

Childcare closes after worker diagnosed with virus

by Antonia O’Flaherty
18th Mar 2020 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILDCARE centre west of Brisbane has closed after one of its educators has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Sparrow Early Learning at Karana Downs has closed its centre today after an educator tested positive for COVID-19.

Childcare centre Sparrow Early Learning at Karana Downs has been closed down after an educator tested positive to coronavirus. Picture: Supplied
Childcare centre Sparrow Early Learning at Karana Downs has been closed down after an educator tested positive to coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

It's understood that contact tracing is in place to determine which children came into contact with staff members.

The centre offers care for up to 67 children.

Sparrow Early Learning at Karana Downs has been contacted for comment.

