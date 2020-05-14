Childcare centres offer free services for cash-strapped parents

THREE Ipswich childcare centres are accepting enrolments and helping families seek out access to free childcare under the Australian Government’s Early Childhood and Education and Care Relief Package.

Milestones Early Learning centres in both Ipswich and Augustine Heights, as well as Aussie Kindies Early Learning North Ipswich, will be offering the relief package until it ends on June 28.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said under the plan, the government will pay 50 per cent of the sector’s fee revenue up to the existing hourly rate cap. He also said the plan provides funding certainty to early childhood education and care services at a time where enrolments and attendance are highly unpredictable. This, along with the JobKeeper payment, means services can offer free education and care.

Milestones Early Learning Ipswich Centre manager Gabrielle Heit said there was a lot of confusion among parents

“Our message for new families who think they may not be eligible for free child care, or who have been turned away recently by other providers, is you are welcome to discuss enrolling in our centre and benefit from free child care under the Relief Package until it ends on June 28,” she said.

“We have prioritised access for the children of essential workers, vulnerable children and our currently enrolled families.

“During May and June, we can still cater for additional children in the majority of our centres, and families who are isolating can access our Lifelong Learning At Home weekly programs, created by our education team.”

Ms Heit said extensive health and hygiene procedures, training and new practices including daily temperature checks and parental drop off zones had been welcomed by families during the COVID-19 era.

