Childcare centre destined for fast growing suburb

A render of Mother Duck in the Ripley Valley, part of Providence's new education precinct. Contributed

THE final puzzle piece for Ripley's newest community, Providence has fallen into place with the sale of land to childcare operator Mother Duck.

The Botany Drive, South Ripley site sold for $1.1 million and measures 2500sq m. The site caps of South Ripley's educaiton precinct and will provide education facilities for children aged early childhood to Year 12.

Separate primary and secondary schools are already under construction by the State Government on a site adjacent to the new childcare centre and due to be opened for new students in 2020.

The new Mother Duck centre, will provide 180 spots at a state-of-the-art facility with eight separate classrooms spread over three levels.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council.

Okeland Communities Project Manager Michael Khan said the site sale was the first time Okeland had sold down non-residential land within the Providence community.

"With more than 1,000 homes and families the Providence community is now approaching critical mass for a range of community services and infrastructure," he said.

Mr Khan said the education precinct was the first stage of the development of a major new town centre that would include a health and well-being hub and extensive retail, convenience and entertainment facilities.

The privately-owned Mother Duck Childcare was established in 1990 by Ros and Denis Hinton and currently has 12 centres around greater Brisbane.

The new Ripley centre will be the first in the fast growing western growth corridor of Brisbane.

The completion of the masterplan for the education precinct comes just weeks after the launch of a $3 million sport and recreation precinct with 4.5 hectares of playing fields, outdoor sporting equipment and shaded play areas for residents and sporting clubs.