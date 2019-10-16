Menu
A two-storey house in Mango Hill has been extensively damaged in a fire this afternoon. Picture: Isabelle Mullen/7 News
Child, two men hurt as fire devastates home

by Cloe Read
16th Oct 2019 2:30 PM
A CHILD and two men are being treated by paramedics after a house fire in Mango Hill, north of Brisbane this afternoon.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services say the two-storey house was well-engulfed by the fire on Maryvale Rd and Bronzewing St about 1.30pm.

 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the two man aged in their 30s and the three-year-old child had suffered minor burns.

The child and one of the men are expected to be taken to hospital.

QFES said there is a second building under threat with more crews on the way to the scene.

