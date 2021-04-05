Menu
A young boy has been injured in a quad bike fall at Flinders View. Pic: file photo
Child sustains possible spinal injuries in quad bike fall

kaitlyn smith
5th Apr 2021 1:30 PM
A YOUNG boy has sustained possible spinal injuries after falling from a quad bike at Flinders View on Monday.

The incident took place at a private residence just before midday on Easter Monday.

Paramedics, along with a critical care unit, were dispatched to the scene.

The child, believed to be primary school aged, was treated using spinal precautions.

It is understood he also sustained other minor injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said he was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

