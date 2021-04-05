Child sustains possible spinal injuries in quad bike fall
A YOUNG boy has sustained possible spinal injuries after falling from a quad bike at Flinders View on Monday.
The incident took place at a private residence just before midday on Easter Monday.
Paramedics, along with a critical care unit, were dispatched to the scene.
The child, believed to be primary school aged, was treated using spinal precautions.
It is understood he also sustained other minor injuries.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said he was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.