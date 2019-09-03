Menu
Child suffers serious injuries in multi-vehicle crash

by Nicole Pierre
3rd Sep 2019 5:28 PM
A CHILD has suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Brisbane's north this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to four patients after a multi-vehicle accident involving two cars and motorcycle on Webster Road in Stafford at 3.25pm Tuesday.

A young girl suffered serious abdominal and wrist injuries and was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital.

A woman in her mid-30s was treated for abdominal pain and lower leg injuries, while a female in her 60s suffered shoulder and leg injuries.

The motorcyclist, a female in her 20s, was left with injuries to her arm.

All adult patients were taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

brisbane crash

