Child suffers serious head injuries after being hit by car

A YOUNG boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Raceview.

Paramedics were called when the child was hit by a car in Mcgill St about 5.27pm yesterday.

Male child serious with a head injury to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after vehicle & pedestrian incident Mcgill St, #Raceview at 5.27pm — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) June 21, 2017

The child was transported Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance notified police who attended the scene.

The child was conscious and breathing when police officers arrived.