Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

NSW Bushfires: Sydney chokes through ‘lethal’ smoke
News

Child suffers serious burns at Gold Coast home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
27th Mar 2021 10:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHILD has suffered serious burns after an incident with a fire pit at a Tallebudgera home on Friday night.

Paramedics were called to the private residence at 6.30pm after reports a primary school aged boy had been injured.

The boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with burns to the face, arms and legs.

Members of the High Acuity Response Unit were also on board.

Emergency services were also called to a two vehicle crash on City Centre Drive in Upper Coomera at 7.27pm, where two patients were taken to GCUH in stable condition.

Shortly after a man was taken to GCUH for observation after a single vehicle crash on Brighton Parade, Southport just after 8pm

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Child suffers serious burns at Gold Coast home

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV monster demanded $35,000 from de facto

        Premium Content DV monster demanded $35,000 from de facto

        News An Ipswich court has heard how a repeat offender released an intimate video of one of his victims

        Race to find patient X: Hunt for COVID-19 missing link

        Premium Content Race to find patient X: Hunt for COVID-19 missing link

        Health The hunt is on to find the missing link in Brisbane’s latest locally acquired...

        Thanks for the musicals: Theatre company turns 20

        Premium Content Thanks for the musicals: Theatre company turns 20

        News From Seven Little Australians to Phantom of the Opera, Ipswich Musical Theatre...

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        News COVID alert as case of community transmission confirmed