Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Orion Lagoon.
Orion Lagoon. Cordell Richardson
News

Child suffered seizure at Orion Lagoon

Carly Morrissey
by
4th Dec 2018 10:21 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy thought to have been involved in a near drowning incident at Orion Lagoon had a medical episode says the council.

A council spokesperson said they understood "the young child had a seizure".

"Lifeguards were in attendance throughout the incident," the spokesperson said.

"They were with the child at the side of the lagoon, ensuring the child was not moved while having the seizure to protect from injury.

"The child's mother was also in attendance.

"Council has reviewed CCTV footage of the incident.

"QAS was contacted by the duty manager. Oxygen was set up and first aid supplied.

"More than 9,000 people attended the lagoon last weekend and lifeguards were required to assist in only five minor incidents."

Paramedics were called to the lagoon at 5.10pm to treat a male child.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy was treated at the scene for a "near drowning" and then transported to the Queensland Children's Hostpial in a serious condition.

The spokeswoman could not comment on whether the child had suffered a medical episode while in the lagoon.

Only last month Ipswich City Council told the QT that they had a clear message for adults with children around water.

"Water is only safe when you keep watch," a council spokesperson said.

"Adults have to take responsibility for children at all times, no matter how safe it might seem.

"Council also reminds people that lifeguards are not babysitters.

"And, in addition to children, adults should look out for non-swimmers and others not confident in the water by keeping them within arm's reach.

"Finally, you cannot have any water safe message without the usual staples: slip, slop, slap and keep up the fluid intake."

medical episode near drowning orion lagoon queensland ambulance service
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Fire threat still there' for region's battling crews

    premium_icon 'Fire threat still there' for region's battling crews

    News THE FIRE ban has been lifted, the winds have shifted and the mercury has dropped, but firefighters remain concerned about the dry conditions and high fuel load.

    • 4th Dec 2018 12:14 PM
    Heartbroken mum's mission to save bullied teens

    premium_icon Heartbroken mum's mission to save bullied teens

    News She is living every parents' nightmare

    Truckie in hospital after rollover near Ipswich

    Truckie in hospital after rollover near Ipswich

    News The crash occurred just before midday

    • 4th Dec 2018 1:22 PM
    Carollers spread Christmas joy at Mater

    Carollers spread Christmas joy at Mater

    News Students eager to perform for patients

    • 4th Dec 2018 1:00 PM

    Local Partners