Child struck by vehicle in driveway of Ipswich home

A four-year-old girl has been seriously injured after she was struck by a reversing vehicle at an Ebbw Vale home on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at the Philips St address about 6pm.

Initial reports suggested the driver did not see the child behind the vehicle.

The young girl sustained a head injury as result.

Paramedics, including a Critical Care unit, attended the scene.

It is believed a family member was driving the vehicle.

The girl was transported to Queensland Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

Police have spoken with the driver of the vehicle.