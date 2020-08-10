Menu
Crime

Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
10th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
THIEVES who stole three off-road motorbikes from a Lockyer Valley family were spotted by a child who saw the offenders rummaging in a shed.

They were seen loading three motorbikes, including two Honda CRF150s and a Sukuki JRat, into a vehicle and fled the scene when they realised they had been spotted.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said the offenders visited the Caffey property last Friday, July 31, and were seen stealing the bikes from a shed at 6am.

Police found the bikes only a few kilometres away, poorly-hidden in long grass off a quiet road.

“It looks like they hid them possibly with the intention of coming back later to retrieve them,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

“But they were discovered in the grass and collected before that could happen.”

Police are working to confirm the offender’s identity and the offender responsible for another similar crime.

A green Kawasaki off-road motorcycle was stolen from a shed on O’Dea Road, Gatton, overnight on August 3.

“That one is still missing,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

He said it was unclear if the cases were connected but the Criminal Investigation Branch was investigating.

“Please make sure this type of property is secured and you have details of all identifying features and serial numbers,” he said.

