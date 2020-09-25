Menu
Child snatched in terrifying home invasion

Ross Irby
25th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
AN Ipswich man has been sentenced for his role in the abduction of a child during a violent home invasion.

Corey Leigh Sinclair, 30, from One Mile, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court this week to abduction of a child under 16; assault causing bodily harm in company; two counts of common assault; and entering a dwelling with intent by break/in company.

Crown prosecutor James Bishop said the offences occurred on December 12, 2017.

Sinclair was in a group of four people who drove to a house at 8.30pm.

When a man at the house protested Sinclair pushed him against a wall.

Mr Bishop said the man fought back but Sinclair held him to the ground.

Sinclair then shoulder-barged a door to force it open and the offenders entered.

The court heard a male at the house struck Sinclair with a hammer and, during a struggle, a glass cabinet broke and the man suffered cuts.

Mr Bishop said Sinclair also bit into the ear of another male.

A woman grabbed the child and the group ran back to the car and drove off.

Sinclair was arrested the next day, telling police things got out of control.

Mr Bishop said the female involved was sentenced in November 2018 to a two-year probation order. She was not charged with child abduction.

He said Sinclair had no attachment to the child and intended to provide assistance.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said the woman involved in the offence had concerns when the child was not returned to her.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said he had read the victim impact statement.

“You are not going to prison today,” he said to Sinclair in the dock.

“You can thank your lucky stars.”

Judge Lynch said Sinclair had also elbowed a woman to the face during the incident.

He said he had regard to the significant impact caused to the people who were at the home at the time of what was a significant home invasion.

Sinclair was sentenced to an 18-month jail term for the burglary.

A 12-month jail term was imposed for kidnapping, along with a six-month jail term for assault causing bodily harm, and three-month jail term for the assaults.

All sentences were concurrent and immediately suspended for two years.

assault child snatching home invasion ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich district court
Ipswich Queensland Times

