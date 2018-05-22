Child sex suspect had condoms, lollipop

A man has been charged by Strike Force Trawler detectives over the alleged procurement of a child online. Picture: NSW Police

A FAMILY McDonald's was the scene of a dramatic arrest when police swooped on a man who was allegedly trying to organise sex with a 14-year-old girl.

The arrest took place outside the playground in the busy car park of the McDonald's in North Parramatta.

Strike Force Trawler charged the 48-year-old over the alleged procurement of a child online after officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit started chatting online to the man from Sydney's Upper North Shore last month.

Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually-explicit conversations and broadcast explicit live video recordings.

Police said they found condoms and a lollipop in the man’s car. Picture: NSW Police

They said the man then allegedly made arrangements to meet the child for sex.

When they arrested him they also reported finding a colourful packet of condoms, a lollipop and a child's car seat in his vehicle.

Shortly later detectives searched a unit at Waitara where they seized computers and electronic storage devices.

The man was taken to Parramatta Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to procure a child under 16 for sexual activity.

He was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Local Court, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on July 19.

Investigations are continuing.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the child sex abuse squad into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children on the internet and phone.