Child sex offender breaches social media ban

A CONVICTED child sex offender has been fined $800 for failing to report her use of social media.

The 22-year-old woman went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to three charges that she failed to comply with reporting obligations in 2020.

Her lawyer David Raunsley argued that there had been nothing of concern and she was only keeping in contact with friends, which was important to her.

The woman had been cooperative with police and provided access to her computer.

“She had forgotten that she needed to report it. She says she has short-term memory loss,” Mr Raunsley said.

“There was nothing untoward in her conduct. The applications were clearly seen on her desktop and she was not trying to hide them.”

Magistrate Rob Turra warned the woman it was a serious offence and she was aware of the conditions.

Mr Turra said the legislation was intended to protect others in the community and to protect her from falling into past behaviour temptations.

He noted a psychological report that she was emotionally immature and liable to be manipulated.

“You are not able to use these online platforms of communication,” Mr Turra said.

“It is difficult. For many people being online is their major social outlet.”

Mr Turra said she only had that one very serious offence on her criminal record although there were matters before the Ipswich District Court.

Mr Turra noted that there had been nothing untoward in the communications.

She was convicted and fined, and will appear before the District Court at a later date.