Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A child has been hit by a car this afternoon in the North Coast
A child has been hit by a car this afternoon in the North Coast
News

Child in serious condition after being hit by a car

Jessica Lamb
by
3rd Jan 2021 5:53 PM | Updated: 6:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl has been flown to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a car in Evans Head.

Emergency services were called to Elm St about 4.30pm today.

The seven-year-old was treated at the scene for head injuries before being airlifted to Brisbane Children's Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was uninjured and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.  

More to come.

More Stories

child hit by car crash editors picks evans head northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drivers dodging ‘hazard’ on major highway

        Premium Content Drivers dodging ‘hazard’ on major highway

        News A traffic hazard is blocking the left lane on a busy highway

        Ten years on: Baby Montannah’s rescue lifted spirits

        Premium Content Ten years on: Baby Montannah’s rescue lifted spirits

        News She’s taller than her mum now, a long-limbed 11-year-old going through a growth...

        Motorbike crash lands one in hospital

        Premium Content Motorbike crash lands one in hospital

        News A woman was rushed to hospital after she was involved in a motorcycle crash

        Qld man has super-contagious UK mutant COVID strain

        Premium Content Qld man has super-contagious UK mutant COVID strain

        Health A Queensland man has tested positive to the UK variant of COVID as traces of the...