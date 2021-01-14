Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A girl has been hospitalised with a suspected snake bite.
A girl has been hospitalised with a suspected snake bite.
News

Child rushed to hospital with snake bite

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
14th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHILD has been rushed to hospital after she was bitten by a snake at a Mt Crosby property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the victim was a girl under the age of five and it was believed a snake had bitten her finger.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Potential options’ being worked through for transit centre

LOCAL NEWS: Art, French, Mindfulness: 50+ courses on offer at U3A

Paramedics assessed the girl at the private address on Wednesday, at 6.20pm.

The girl has been taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital.

mt crosby snake bite
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Potential options’ being worked through for transit centre

        Premium Content ‘Potential options’ being worked through for transit centre

        Council News The Ipswich Transit Centre in the CBD has sat abandoned since it was flooded in 2011. Many residents want to see new life breathed into it

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer

        New film to celebrate drag queens who saved bowls club

        Premium Content New film to celebrate drag queens who saved bowls club

        Entertainment Ipswich stars in a heartfelt documentary to premiere on SBS next Tuesday