Child rushed to hospital with snake bite
A CHILD has been rushed to hospital after she was bitten by a snake at a Mt Crosby property.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the victim was a girl under the age of five and it was believed a snake had bitten her finger.
Paramedics assessed the girl at the private address on Wednesday, at 6.20pm.
The girl has been taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital.