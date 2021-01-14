Child rushed to hospital with snake bite

A girl has been hospitalised with a suspected snake bite.

A girl has been hospitalised with a suspected snake bite.

A CHILD has been rushed to hospital after she was bitten by a snake at a Mt Crosby property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the victim was a girl under the age of five and it was believed a snake had bitten her finger.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Potential options’ being worked through for transit centre

LOCAL NEWS: Art, French, Mindfulness: 50+ courses on offer at U3A

Paramedics assessed the girl at the private address on Wednesday, at 6.20pm.

The girl has been taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital.