Child reported missing in Coast waters

Tom Threadingham
1st Jan 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 7:43 PM
Emergency services have rushed to a Coast beach after a child was believed to have gone missing in the water.

At 4.55pm paramedics, including critical care were standing by where an eight-year-old was reported missing in waters at a location off the Esplanade at Maroochydore.

QPS and QAS are both on site but yet to confirm any further details of the incident.

Lifesavers were also involved in the search.

As of 8pm ambulance crews had left the scene with QPS still investigating the matter.  

MORE TO COME

emergency services missing sunshine coast emergency
The Sunshine Coast Daily

