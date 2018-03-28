Child rapist paid three victims money to keep them quiet

A DAD who kidnapped and raped a toddler has struck again in Ipswich, where he raped or sexually assaulted three girls.

One of the girls was his own daughter, another his step-daughter and a daughter's friend.

He paid his victims money in exchange for their silence, with his crimes described as "utterly revolting" by sentencing Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

The man, 43, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to two counts of child rape; indecent treatment of a child under 12; and maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said the man maintained a sexual relationship for 3½ years with his daughter from his first marriage when she was aged between six and nine, with the offences committed when she visited.

The girl eventually reported the abuse to her mother, telling her that her father "did rude things" to her.

Ms Kelso said the girl's father made her promise not to tell and paid her for the sexual acts.

He also paid another child, who because of her young age was not able to particularise the offences, only reporting that they occurred frequently.

Ms Kelso said the sexual offences had a profound effect on the girls and their families, with ongoing counselling required in the aftermath.

She said the man's daughter was only six when he began abusing her in what was "a gross breach of trust".

His behaviour involved bribing her not to tell anyone.

Ms Kelso said the man had history for similar offending and had been jailed for 10 years (to serve seven) in Adelaide after being convicted of child abduction and rape.

In that case, he entered a neighbour's house through a window and took the 20-month-old girl after putting a tape over her mouth.

He left the toddler in a yard where she was found the next morning.

She said in that offending there had been some pre-meditation as he purchased the tape the day before.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves outlined difficulties in the man's own childhood.

Judge Horneman-Wren said it was not a case of one-off offending as the man maintained a relationship with a child for 3½ years, had raped a girl aged 9, and indecently dealt with a third girl.

"Your vile offending against each of these girls is a most gross breach of trust.

"You robbed these girls of their innocence. They are left scared and scarred.

"And the effects of your offending will impact their entire lives."

The man was sentenced to eight years' jail for the two child rapes. The convicted child sex offender must complete 80 per cent of the sentence before he can begin the process of applying for parole.

He has already spent more than 250 days in custody.